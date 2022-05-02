ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

Teal Lake Melt-Down Ends As Headframe Goes Through Ice

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVickie Paupore of Negaunee is the winner of the 2022 Teal Lake Melt-Down. The headframe structure went through the ice on Saturday, April 30 at 6:19pm. The prize amount of $2431 was won with a...

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Winner of Teal Lake Melt-Down announced

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2022 Teal Lake Melt-Down competition came to an end over the weekend as the replica mine shaft head-frame structure that sits on the lake’s ice sank through at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) has announced...
NEGAUNEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Negaunee, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Negaunee, MI
Lifestyle
99.1 WFMK

Going to the Bottom of the Devil’s Soup Bowl: Middleton, Michigan

Need an interesting place to go, not far, not expensive, and MAYBE something you didn’t know existed? Or maybe you did and you never went there… It’s the Devil’s Soup Bowl (and Grave's Hill) in central Michigan, located in Yankee Springs Recreation Park, located approximately halfway between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. What’s a Devil’s Soup Bowl? It’s a “kettle” lake (except there’s no water) that was formed by glaciers up to 13,000 years ago. There are trails that take you all over, and you can hike to the bottom of these “bowls” – approximately 100 feet down...or, you can walk the rim.
FULTON TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy