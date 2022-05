New cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County increased in the health department’s latest report as 490 cases were tallied during the period of April 25 through May 1. Nine deaths were also reported during that time frame. They included a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, three women and a man in their 70s, and two women and a man in their 80s.

