ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Dancing Stars of Central Georgia 'Huge Success'

By Brandon McGouirk
wgxa.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA -- The Dancing Stars of Central Georgia partnered with The Alzheimer's Association on Saturday night to bring together a whole host of special guests to the Macon City Auditorium. According to the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Associations Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Leslie Holland, the event...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Macon, GA
Entertainment
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
TMZ.com

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Baby Hospitalized in the ICU

Ms. Juicy Baby, star of "Little Women: Atlanta," is currently hospitalized in the ICU ... this according to her agency. Reps for the Meme Agency, which represents Ms. Juicy Baby, tell TMZ ... she's stabilized in the ICU and her family is thankful for the fans' well-wishes -- they're asking supporters to keep her in their thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Central Georgia#Volunteers#Wgxa#The Macon City Auditorium
ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia's annual burn ban begins this weekend

ATLANTA — Georgia's summer open burn ban begins Sunday, May 1st, affecting 54 counties around Atlanta and the northern part of the state. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Environmental Protection Division, the ban will last until Sept. 30. The ban prohibits "citizens and businesses from burning...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
11Alive

How to apply to Georgia's $850 a month guaranteed income program

ATLANTA — A new guaranteed income program in Georgia working to help more than 650 Black women across the state is taking applicants. A partnership between the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund) & GiveDirectly is tackling income inequality in the state through a $13 million privately funded income guarantee program.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

6-year-old overcomes adversity at Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Carson was five years old when he walked through the doors of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. “He was talking, but he wasn’t annunciating his words like he should have been, and it was very difficult to understand what he was saying at the time,” said Tifney Silven, Carson’s mom.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

4 Georgians sentenced in $900K multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several people from Georgia involved in a theft ring targeting Sam’s Club stores in which nearly a million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen are going to prison after being convicted in a federal case. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Macon, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Macon, Georgia is a naturalist's paradise. It's ideally located in the heart of the state for a weekend vacation to enjoy the great outdoors. Macon's restaurant sector is dominated by decades-old, locally owned establishments. Locals appear to recognize a good thing when they see it and are unwilling to let it go.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy