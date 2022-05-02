Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo

MEXICO CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Mexico announced on May 3 that they had relocated a migrant camp in a park in the border city of Reynosa, moving some 2,000 people from Central American and Haiti to a shelter in the city, across the border from McAllen, Texas.The camp of migrants mainly from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti sprung up after U.S. officials. citing the pandemic, invoked a a health rule that denies migrants a chance to seek asylum.Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the migrants were taken near midnight Monday to the shelter, which it said will have better...
Comments / 15