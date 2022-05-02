ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A large number of Haitians continue to arrive in our sister city, and more are expected to reach the border; however, shelters are saying there’s not enough space to house...

Comments / 15

Steven Lutze
2d ago

Real simple. If they don't have the required paperwork in their hands, tell them no entry. Fingerprint, photos and DNA swab, give the a bottle of water and a map home.

Glitz Garcia
2d ago

and the Mexican government tells its citizens "help us help these illegals send us money" wen its citizens cant even provide for themselves

Celerino Jasso
2d ago

what is the Mexican government doing about stopping the flow to the border?

