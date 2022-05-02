ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder man arrested for child sex assault located in Oregon

By Morgan Whitley
 2 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Boulder Police have located a man who fled the state after being released on bond for charges of sexual assault on a child.

Authorities said the BPD Special Enforcement Unit located 37-year-old Ian C. Morrison of Boulder in Tillamook, Oregon.

The investigation into Morrison’s disappearances began last year when he failed to show up for his court appearance. He was found in possession of a handgun at the time of the arrest.

Previous charges against Morrison:

Morrison was initially arrested in January 2021 on several charges that stemmed from incidents in 2020.

  • Charges of sexual assault
  • Charges of sexual assault on a child
  • Enticement of a child
  • False imprisonment
  • Possession of sexually explicit material of children

In coordination with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, officers were able to safely take Morrison into custody.

He is now charged with failing to appear on the original charges, felony bond violation and violation of a protection order. He is being held at the Tillamook County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

