Pittsford’s James Cook is our Player of the Week

The Pittsford boys lacrosse team started the season off 3-3 but since then have they rattled off four straight wins due in large part to the play of James Cook.

The Panther senior is our player of the week.

He racked up nine goals in three games which were all wins for Pittsford. He also had a four goal performance on the road at Schroeder.

That resume is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.

