Blaine County, ID

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Lincoln, Minidoka by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. Target Area: Hill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HILL AND NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTIES At 1231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Hallsburg, or 12 miles east of Bellmead, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mexia, Coolidge, Mount Calm and Tehuacana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Garfield; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY...SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NOBLE...LOGAN...WESTERN PAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Marland to 5 miles west of Yukon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Oklahoma City, western Edmond, Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Piedmont, Langston, Crescent, Cashion, Morrison, Coyle, Cedar Valley, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Cimarron City, Orlando, Lake Mcmurtry, Lovell and Lake Carl Blackwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Stewart A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Montgomery and Stewart Counties through 200 PM CDT At 114 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Paris Landing State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dover, Big Rock, Land Between The Lakes and Indian Mound. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Poteau. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, moderate valley flooding affects croplands and farm roads from southeast of Poteau to the mouth of Brazil Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 17:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, extensive lowland flooding occurs from the I-540 bridge downstream to Vache Grasse Creek. Sand and gravel companies and marine terminals in the floodplain along the river should take precautions. The lowest seating rows of the amphitheater at Kelley Park may be covered by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hempstead; Little River; Miller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead, Little River and Miller. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hope, Fulton, Washington, McNab and Oakhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Bolivar; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Clay; Coahoma; DeSoto; Grenada; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Leflore; Marshall; Monroe; Montgomery; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Washington; Webster; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCORN BENTON BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CLAY COAHOMA DESOTO GRENADA ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE LEFLORE MARSHALL MONROE MONTGOMERY PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION WASHINGTON WEBSTER YALOBUSHA
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Ashley; Bradley; Calhoun; Chicot; Clark; Cleveland; Crittenden; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Jefferson; Lee; Lincoln; Monroe; Ouachita; Phillips; St. Francis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS ASHLEY BRADLEY CALHOUN CHICOT CLARK CLEVELAND CRITTENDEN DALLAS DESHA DREW GRANT JEFFERSON LEE LINCOLN MONROE OUACHITA PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coryell, Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coryell; Lampasas FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following counties, Bell, Coryell and Lampasas. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including water flows over low-water crossings and ponding water on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - - Some locations that will experience flooding include Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Gatesville, McGregor, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Kempner, Fort Gates, Mother Neff State Park, Oglesby and South Mountain.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS ALONG EAST FACING REEFS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

