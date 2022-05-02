ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LSU women's basketball, Kim Mulkey add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

LSU women's basketball has added Ohio State guard Kateri Poole from the transfer portal, the school announced Monday.

Poole, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, made the All-Big Ten freshman team in 2021 and averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 assists last season. A five-star recruit, Poole was the No. 24 player in the nation out of South Shore, New York, according to ESPN Hoopgurlz.

"I’m excited to welcome Kateri to the LSU family,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said in a school release. “She is a tough, physical guard that brings energy and excitement every time she steps on the court! Having played in the PMAC during March Madness for Ohio State, I know Kateri is looking forward to returning and playing in front of our amazing fans!"

Poole is the fourth player LSU has added from the transfer portal, joining Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams and West Virginia transfers Jasmine Carson and Esmery Martinez.

Outside of the portal, the Tigers have also signed McDonald's All-American Flaujae Johnson, NJCAA first-team All-American Last-Tear Poa, four-star recruit Sa'Myah Smith and former TCU commit Alisa Williams.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU women's basketball, Kim Mulkey add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole

