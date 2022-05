SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) - Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has finally made it back to Texas after he was held prisoner in Russia for nearly three years. Cameras captured the emotional reunion between Reed and his loved ones. He landed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio early Thursday morning. The former Marine's release was due to a prisoner exchange with Russia. The United States agreed to send a Russian drug trafficker serving time in an American prison back to Russia in exchange for Reed. Reed was detained since 2019. He was visiting his girlfriend when he was arrested and...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO