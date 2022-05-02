ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Winter Park dad in need of heart, lung, kidney transplant following COVID-19

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18j03w_0fQvjPAp00

VIDEO: Winter Park dad in need of heart, lung, kidney transplant following COVID-19 Winter Park dad in need of heart, lung, kidney transplant following COVID-19

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Sammy Sakelariou is aware of what’s going on, but living without lungs and hooked up to a HEART-LUNG machine, his wife Shariena calls him a medical miracle.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“We have five children, he loves being a dad,” she said.

Last July, COVID-19 cases were surging with the delta variant. Just four days after their youngest, Cole, was born, The father of five from Winter Park landed in the hospital.

“He was just really healthy, had no other issues,” Shariena Sakelariou said.

Sammy Sakelariou was in a medically induced coma for weeks, brought on by COVID-19. When he woke, life wasn’t the same.

“(He) had to relearn how to eat, he had to relearn how to brush (his) teeth,” his wife said.

Doctors said he may never walk again, but Sammy defied the odd and did.

But when a hole developed in his lungs, he needed a transplant that took him from AdventHealth to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Shariena said her husband’s surgery was successful, but then blood clotting created more issues, resulting in his new lungs and heart being damaged.

“I asked him, ‘Do you want to go through this? You’re going to need another transplant?’ And he said, “I want to get home to my babies.’ That’s all he keeps on saying.”

To make that happen, Sammy needs another miracle. He’s already living without lungs. He needs a heart, lung and kidney transplant, and a specialized doctor who can do the heart and lungs at the same time.

Shariena is praying they get that miracle for her high-school sweetheart.

Sammy has never been able to have photos taken with his youngest son. They’re hoping a medical facility or team of surgeons will hear about his story and step in to take on his case.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs. Click here to donate.

Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for young children Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for young children (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Mother who developed Covid symptoms when her premature son was in intensive care recalls her heartache at being forced to spend two weeks away as he 'struggled to breathe'

A heartbroken mother has recalled how she was forced to spend two weeks apart from her premature son after she developed Covid while he was in intensive care. Rosie Brown, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent, gave birth to son Fletcher Dean at 24 weeks in December 2019. The tiny premature baby weighed...
RELATIONSHIPS
Waterloo Journal

Doctor said it’s highly possible that a healthy young woman, who ended up in a coma after suffering a sudden medical episode, developed the undiagnosed disease as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine

The 21-year-old woman, who was described as fit and healthy, was rushed to hospital after suddenly experiencing seizures, her family said. In just two months, the 21-year-old woman, who was vaccinated against COVID, has stayed in four different hospitals as doctors try to find a diagnosis. At one point, the unfortunate woman was put into an induced coma as she was experiencing repeated seizures, her family said. The doctors have not ruled out that the unknown condition could potentially be related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Winter Park, FL
Society
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Winter Park, FL
Local
Florida Health
Winter Park, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Young mom who was told by doctors that her agonizing back pain was the result of 'bad posture' from working at home discovers she has a tumor the size of a BABY'S HEAD on her spine

A young mom has claimed that doctors said her excruciating back pain was caused by 'bad posture' while working from home - only to find out that it was actually a tumor the size of a baby's head at the base of her spine. Ellie Chandler, 25, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplant#Covid#Adventhealth
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
The Independent

Martin Roberts watched as doctors removed 1.5 litres of fluid from his heart before emergency surgery

Martin Roberts has described the terrifying moment he saw doctors plunge an eight-inch syringe into his chest before undergoing emergency heart surgery.On Thursday (21 April), the Homes Under the Hammer presenter shared a video to social media explaining that he was in hospital after experiencing chest pains he had initially believed to be due to asthma or long Covid.Instead, doctors found that his heart was surrounded by “a massive amount of fluid”, which was preventing it from working. He had emergency surgery that night and was later told that he’d had “hours to live” when he was operated on.Speaking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy