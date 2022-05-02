VIDEO: Winter Park dad in need of heart, lung, kidney transplant following COVID-19 Winter Park dad in need of heart, lung, kidney transplant following COVID-19

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Sammy Sakelariou is aware of what’s going on, but living without lungs and hooked up to a HEART-LUNG machine, his wife Shariena calls him a medical miracle.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“We have five children, he loves being a dad,” she said.

Last July, COVID-19 cases were surging with the delta variant. Just four days after their youngest, Cole, was born, The father of five from Winter Park landed in the hospital.

“He was just really healthy, had no other issues,” Shariena Sakelariou said.

Sammy Sakelariou was in a medically induced coma for weeks, brought on by COVID-19. When he woke, life wasn’t the same.

“(He) had to relearn how to eat, he had to relearn how to brush (his) teeth,” his wife said.

Doctors said he may never walk again, but Sammy defied the odd and did.

But when a hole developed in his lungs, he needed a transplant that took him from AdventHealth to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Shariena said her husband’s surgery was successful, but then blood clotting created more issues, resulting in his new lungs and heart being damaged.

“I asked him, ‘Do you want to go through this? You’re going to need another transplant?’ And he said, “I want to get home to my babies.’ That’s all he keeps on saying.”

To make that happen, Sammy needs another miracle. He’s already living without lungs. He needs a heart, lung and kidney transplant, and a specialized doctor who can do the heart and lungs at the same time.

Shariena is praying they get that miracle for her high-school sweetheart.

Sammy has never been able to have photos taken with his youngest son. They’re hoping a medical facility or team of surgeons will hear about his story and step in to take on his case.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs. Click here to donate.

Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for young children Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for young children (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group