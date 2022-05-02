Pa. lawmakers call for enhanced workplace safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration and lawmakers are calling for enhanced workplace safety standards in the public sector.

On Monday, leaders honored workers who lost their lives on the job. According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, that includes 148 Pennsylvania workers.

Officials hope changing standards in the public sector will save lives.

“We need to be thinking about the each and every day, and in Pennsylvania, some half a million go to work, public sector workers, without the benefit of OSHA life protection. The Occupational Safety and Health Act does not apply to our public sector workers in Pennsylvania,” Frank Snyder, secretary-treasurer of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO said.

Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered agencies to study the possibility of extending OSHA standards.

