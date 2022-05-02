ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. lawmakers call for enhanced workplace safety standards

By Avery Van Etten
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration and lawmakers are calling for enhanced workplace safety standards in the public sector.

On Monday, leaders honored workers who lost their lives on the job. According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, that includes 148 Pennsylvania workers.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarter s.

Officials hope changing standards in the public sector will save lives.

“We need to be thinking about the each and every day, and in Pennsylvania, some half a million go to work, public sector workers, without the benefit of OSHA life protection. The Occupational Safety and Health Act does not apply to our public sector workers in Pennsylvania,” Frank Snyder, secretary-treasurer of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO said.

Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered agencies to study the possibility of extending OSHA standards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

