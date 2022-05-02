Ur Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Werner Enterprises maintained its 2022 outlook on a call with analysts Tuesday after the market closed. Management from the company noted that freight demand for its one-way truckload fleet was strong to start the quarter but “moderated in March from strong to very good.”. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported first-quarter...
Sprouts Farmers Market SFM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sprouts Farmers Market beat estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.72. Revenue was up $66.00 million from...
Tetra Tech TTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tetra Tech beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $99.82 million from the same...
WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $96 million. On a per-share basis, the Wall Township, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street...
Palomar Hldgs PLMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $28.98 million from the same...
TimkenSteel TMST reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $78.40 million from the same period last...
Clovis Oncology CLVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clovis Oncology missed estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.43. Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same...
Lumen Technologies LUMN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumen Technologies beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $353.00 million from the same...
IRobot IRBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 51.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-1.35. Revenue was down $11.29 million from the same period last...
Pinnacle West Capital PNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinnacle West Capital beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06. Revenue was up $87.06 million from...
Yum Brands YUM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yum Brands missed estimated earnings by 1.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.07. Revenue was up $61.00 million from the same...
Minerva Neurosciences NERV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minerva Neurosciences missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Allstate ALL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allstate missed estimated earnings by 11.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.92. Revenue was up $993.00 million from the same period last...
Genco Shipping & Trading GNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genco Shipping & Trading missed estimated earnings by 1.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.98. Revenue was up $48.64...
Continental Resources CLR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Continental Resources beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $600.00 million from the same...
Brigham Minerals MNRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brigham Minerals beat estimated earnings by 44.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $37.66 million from the same...
Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sarepta Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 55.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-1.27. Revenue was up $63.90 million from the same...
Penn National Gaming PENN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Penn National Gaming missed estimated earnings by 32.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $289.00 million from...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jazz Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 2.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.73 versus an estimate of $3.83. Revenue was up $206.14 million from the same...
Pennant Park Investment PNNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pennant Park Investment beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $5.11 million from...
