ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kacey Musgraves Brings the Glamour to 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kacey Musgraves stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (May 2), bringing the “glamour” to the “Gilded Glamour” theme.

The 33-year-old singer, who unveiled her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed , just last fall, wore a sleek black Prada gown, complete with colorful beading an a bow across the chest. She accessorized the look with an elegant updo, over-the-elbow satin gloves and a feathery fan.

“For ‘gilded,’ i think of studded, obviously,” Musgraves told Vogue ‘s livestream host La La Anthony of this year’s theme. “So, Prada really hooked us up with that.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda , Regina King , Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Kacey Musgraves’ 2022 Met Gala look below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Regina King
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Glamour#Carpet#Vogue#American
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Blake Lively’s Best Met Gala Looks Over The Years

Compared to your typical movie premieres or awards ceremonies, the annual Met Gala encourages more of a dramatic, over-the-top dress code. No classic gowns allowed! It didn’t earn its nickname as the Superbowl of Fashion for nothing. And someone who’s always understood that sentiment? Blake Lively. Over the years, the actor has nailed statement dressing on the step and repeat, and Vogue is looking back on all of her best Met Gala looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Lenny Kravitz and Kacey Musgraves Gave a Thrilling Surprise Performance at the Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala, pegged to the Costume Institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition, considers the long history of American style through a distinctly cinematic lens: For the show, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton tapped filmmakers Sofia Coppola, Radha Blank, Janicza Bravo, Autumn de Wilde, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, and Chloé Zhao to reimagine 13 period rooms across The Met’s American Wing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony & Vanessa Hudgens Will Host Met Gala 2022’s Red Carpet & More You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. Update: Vogue announced it will host the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and its own digital platforms from the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on May 2. The evening’s red carpet hosts will include the magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy