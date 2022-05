After almost 25 years, the final customer was served at the Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of Chick-fil-A on Sunday, April 30, 2022. Kevin Melancon worked at that location for 24 years. This amazing young man has been a staple in the restaurant and has really become a local celebrity to many. Kevin is charming, sweet, kind, courteous and helpful, you simply can't think of Chick-fil-A in Lafayette without thinking of Kevin.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO