Report On Which Wrestling Stars Are Earning The Most On Cameo

Opening Contest: John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth: Early on, Silver has control causing Nemeth to bail to the floor and traps Silver in the ring apron to deliver a few strikes. Nemeth takes Silver down and gives himself some points before stomping on Silver to keep control. Nemeth takes some time to taunt the fans, but still keeps control on Silver with strikes on the mat. Silver clotheslines Nemeth a few times and delivers a backdrop. Silver plants Nemeth with a sit down powerbomb for a two count. Silver kicks Nemeth and signals for a clothesline and decks Nemeth to the mat for a near fall. Nemeth connects with a DDT for a two count. Silver uppercuts Nemeth in the corner, but Nemeth has Silver on his shoulders, but Silver counters with a hurricanrana. Silver kicks Nemeth over the middle rope and hits the Spin Doctor for the clean win. (*1/2. A fine little match between these two. I tend to enjoy Nemeth and his mannerisms and I hope AEW can do something significant with him in the future.)

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO