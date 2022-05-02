ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report On Which Wrestling Stars Are Earning The Most On Cameo

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report by Casumo reveals the celebrities that have increased their rates the most on the video recording platform, Cameo since 2021!. Diamond Dallas Page is one of the most profitable wrestlers on Cameo with a +8% fee increase since 2021!. Side hustles are something celebs have in...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Who Will Finally Defeat Roman Reigns?

It’s a question that has been posed and debated for nearly two full years now, and it is one that does not, somehow, have a clear answer: who will finally be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?. In August of 2020, Roman Reigns returned from a...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planning To Turn Roman Reigns

The times they are a turning? There are very few wrestlers in modern history to reach the level of Roman Reigns. As we approach two years of Reigns as Universal Champion, there is nothing to suggest that Reigns is slowing down anytime soon. You do not get that kind of dominance very often and fans seem to be impressed with him. Now WWE is acknowledging some of that new found respect.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns The Most-Searched Wrestler For The Month Of April 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com compiled a list of the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston uploaded a chart based on data from Google Trends and Roman Reigns ranked 1st. The top five were as follows:. 1. Roman Reigns. 2. Brock Lesnar. 3. Steve Austin. 4. Cody Rhodes.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Sean Avery
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Diamond Dallas Page
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Combat#Brees American#Tj#Bruce Buffer Sports#Pete Alonso Baseball
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Adds Another Term To Banned Word List

WWE’s banned word list has become somewhat infamous over the last few years as there are a number of things that talents can not say on WWE programming. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the term “non-title” has been added to WWE’s banned words list. “Well they can’t say non-title, that’s a banned term,” Meltzer noted.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: John Cena vs. John Laurinaitis From Over the Limit 2012

Another heel turn. WWE has posted a new video to its YouTube channel, in which they show the full match between John Cena and John Laurinaitis from Over the Limit 2012. The Big Show made his return and turned on John Cena to give Laurinaitis the win. You can see...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

AEW Makes Change To Visual Presentation Of Dynamite

As seen during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a change was made to the show’s visual presentation. In recent months, AEW was using a blue lighting effect on the crowd but this week the lighting was brightened to make the fans more visible on television. On April...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Original Plans For Tommaso Ciampa On WWE Main Event

WWE originally had a big match planned for last night’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. As noted, last night’s Main Event tapings featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping, which will air this Thursday on Hulu.
WWE
PWMania

Impact Announces Pre-Show Match For Under Siege

Impact has announced Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne for the Countdown to Under Siege pre-show that airs this Saturday at 7:30 PM EST on YouTube. Here is the updated lineup for Under Siege, which is scheduled for the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. –Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C)...
NEWPORT, KY
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 5/6/22

This Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight in Baltimore after the AEW Dynamite taping. Here are full spoilers- -Ruby Soho & Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker. -Hook defeated JD Drake. Danhausen came out after the match to see Hook but Tony Nese interrupted them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 2, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 2, 2022. – The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video showing us what happened on last Friday’s SmackDown with The Bloodline, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. We’re now live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
GREENSBORO, NC
PWMania

Video: CM Punk Appears On FX’s “Mayans MC” Show

AEW star CM Punk made a special guest appearance on Tuesday’s new episode of Mayans M.C. on FX, which is a spin-off of the Sons of Anarchy series. Punk played the role of a military veteran named Paul, who engaged in conversation with one of the regular characters, Gilly Lopez, played by Vincent “Rocco” Vargas. This will not be Punk’s only appearance on the series as show-runner Elgin James noted to Gamespot that the character was created with Punk in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

AEW Dark Results – May 3, 2022

Opening Contest: John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth: Early on, Silver has control causing Nemeth to bail to the floor and traps Silver in the ring apron to deliver a few strikes. Nemeth takes Silver down and gives himself some points before stomping on Silver to keep control. Nemeth takes some time to taunt the fans, but still keeps control on Silver with strikes on the mat. Silver clotheslines Nemeth a few times and delivers a backdrop. Silver plants Nemeth with a sit down powerbomb for a two count. Silver kicks Nemeth and signals for a clothesline and decks Nemeth to the mat for a near fall. Nemeth connects with a DDT for a two count. Silver uppercuts Nemeth in the corner, but Nemeth has Silver on his shoulders, but Silver counters with a hurricanrana. Silver kicks Nemeth over the middle rope and hits the Spin Doctor for the clean win. (*1/2. A fine little match between these two. I tend to enjoy Nemeth and his mannerisms and I hope AEW can do something significant with him in the future.)
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy