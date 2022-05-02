ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxton, PA

Saxton to honor military veterans with downtown banners

By Maria Cade
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o30fD_0fQvfe2K00

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saxton Borough is honoring it’s hometown heroes through a new initiative.

In March, the Saxton Borough Council voted to purchase banners for the downtown area.

The banners will display photos and honor veterans from the Saxton area

Over 100 banners have been purchased.

Organizers say the banners will feature veterans who have served in over five different wars.

“A hundred applications was truly overwhelming, I mean, we never expected to get that many,” Coordinator Teena Thomas said. “We’re honored, I mean, like I said, it brought tears to my eyes. Just how many people came that wanted to purchase for their family members and everything. It was just touching.”

The borough plans to display all of the banners by Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pa. WWII POW/MIA soldier accounted for 77 years later

BRISTOL, Pa. (WTAJ) — A soldier in the Army who died during World War II has finally been accounted for 77 years after being reported killed in action in 1944. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Army Pvt. Walter G. Wildman, 20, of Bristol, Pa. was accounted for on Jan. 26, 2022.
BRISTOL, PA
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Military Veterans Turn To Golf For Therapy & Bonding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of Maryland military veterans have been introduced to the game of golf through the PGA Middle Atlantic’s PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) program. “Whether they’re recently back from deployment, maybe they’ve been inactive for a long time, they’re constantly looking for that connection and that’s what we hope to offer them,” Daniel Vigus, a recreational therapy supervisor with the Maryland V.A., said. “When they’re out on the golf course, they kind of forget about everything they have going on.” PGA Middle Atlantic hosts Maryland veterans at Forest Park Golf Course in Baltimore and Furnace Bay Golf Course...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saxton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the […]
POTUS
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper arrested for drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on illegal controlled substance charges. The 44-year-old, who is stationed with Troop K in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday, May, 4 after a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski, according to a PSP release. After a federal search warrant […]
WTAJ

Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Heroin found during I-99 traffic stop gets duo jail time

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation led to the discovery of heroin and paraphernalia on Monday. Police were surveying the Roadways Motel in Altoona when they saw Ezra Hoover, 27, of Morrisdale and Carly Brown, 22, of Huntingdon putting items in the back of a silver GMC SUV. […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Saxton Borough#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Man found guilty in Pennsylvania triple murder-for-hire plot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been found guilty in a disturbing 2016 Franklin County murder for hire plot that led to the deaths of three people who were tied up, shot, and burned. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 36-year-old Kevin Coles, of New York […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 arrested during weekend DUI checkpoint in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Hollidaysburg made three arrests in the span of four hours during a sobriety checkpoint this past weekend in Duncansville. The checkpoint took place Friday night, April 29 into Saturday, April 30 on Municipal Drive in the area of Oliphant Drive. In the four hours, 153 vehicles […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Explicit content on teen’s phone leads to Johnstown man’s arrest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police found a slew of sexual, nude, and inappropriate files of himself on a teenager’s phone. Daquin Sidney, 25, was charged after another man who spent time with Sidney went to police. He said they met on a gay dating app. Sidney reportedly used […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primary is just around the corner, and to prepare, abc27 has compiled a list of the twelve major party candidates running for Pennsylvania’s open lieutenant governor seat. Learn more about each candidate running for second-in-command, below. Plus, click on their names to go to their campaign websites and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Tyrone man charged with fleeing police, driving high

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in Tyrone ended with a car on fire and charges against the 23-year-old driver.  Tanner Thomas Taylor was pumping gas at the Tyrone Convenience Store at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was spotted by a Tyrone police officer who later saw Taylor driving at high speeds on […]
WTAJ

Man involved in 2021 Cambria County homicide charged

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Vintondale man was jailed Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a deadly robbery attempt in the West End area of Johnstown. In January 2021, two men — 27-year-old Dashawn Green and 19-year-old Noah Turous — attempted to rob a known drug dealer, 29-year-old Dionte Jones, at the 100 block […]
WTAJ

Police find meth in Clearfield County, 2 charged

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing drug charges after police discovered methamphetamine was being made on the property where they were living. On April 1, police were on a routine patrol when they noticed 39-year-old Jacob Long, of Claysburg, and 23-year-old Alexa Shawver, of Smithmill, were using headlamps behind a locked gate […]
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
WTAJ

Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states

The bombshell leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide has set the country on course for an even more polarized and fluctuating landscape of abortion rights. Almost immediately, Republicans who had fostered a decades-long push...
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

Driver thrown from Harley-Davidson, flown to UPMC Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was flown to UPMC Altoona after losing control and crashing while driving a Harley-Davidson. The crash happened April 28 around 6 p.m. when 41-year-old Dayne Brown of James Creek was riding the Harley east on Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township. He reportedly lost […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy