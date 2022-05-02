Saxton to honor military veterans with downtown banners

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saxton Borough is honoring it’s hometown heroes through a new initiative.

In March, the Saxton Borough Council voted to purchase banners for the downtown area.

The banners will display photos and honor veterans from the Saxton area

Over 100 banners have been purchased.

Organizers say the banners will feature veterans who have served in over five different wars.

“A hundred applications was truly overwhelming, I mean, we never expected to get that many,” Coordinator Teena Thomas said. “We’re honored, I mean, like I said, it brought tears to my eyes. Just how many people came that wanted to purchase for their family members and everything. It was just touching.”

The borough plans to display all of the banners by Memorial Day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.