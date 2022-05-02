VP Kamala Harris to return to White House after negative COVID-19 test

May 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and is set to return to in-person work after testing positive for the virus last week.

Harris will return to work Tuesday and will wear a "well-fitting mask" while working around others for a 10-day period in observance of current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, press secretary to the vice president Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals should stay home and isolate for at least five days if asymptomatic and then wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days "any time you are around others inside your home or in public" while avoiding places where it may not be possible to wear a mask.

The vice president, who is fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, including two boosters, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26 and returned to her home at the Naval Observatory, where she continued to work.

She did not exhibit symptoms after receiving results from rapid and PCR tests and was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden at the time she tested positive and did not participate in any White House events or meetings before the test.