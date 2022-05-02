ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

VP Kamala Harris to return to White House after negative COVID-19 test

By Daniel Uria
May 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and is set to return to in-person work after testing positive for the virus last week.

Harris will return to work Tuesday and will wear a "well-fitting mask" while working around others for a 10-day period in observance of current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, press secretary to the vice president Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals should stay home and isolate for at least five days if asymptomatic and then wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days "any time you are around others inside your home or in public" while avoiding places where it may not be possible to wear a mask.

The vice president, who is fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, including two boosters, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26 and returned to her home at the Naval Observatory, where she continued to work.

She did not exhibit symptoms after receiving results from rapid and PCR tests and was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden at the time she tested positive and did not participate in any White House events or meetings before the test.

Makes.No.Sense
2d ago

These stories are becoming comical. These politicians are partying their butts off and the only people wearing masks are the servants. Yet the charade continues…..

Reply
47
demoman6
2d ago

Please do the whole country a favor and resign. This woman ( not being a biologist can I call her a woman?) has squandered her historic opportunity with her incessant whining, playing victim, showing her complete lack of credentials for the job , showing her ignorance and arrogance together whilst speaking to the American people as if we are 4 year olds. And just flat out not doing the job she was voted to do. ( just for the record I did not vote these circus performers into office. They must be voted out in the midterms and in 2024.

Reply
20
Wooster Rooster
2d ago

Why? why is she returning to the white house. she does nothing. could just do nothing from home.

Reply
26
