Albemarle PD identifies victim in Monday motorcycle crash

One person is dead from injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County near Crozet on Monday. A Toyota minivan was traveling west on I-64 around 8:30 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the interstate, according to Virginia State Police. The vehicle traveled approximately a half of a mile west in the median before striking a bridge support column at the 106 mile marker.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Virginia State Police is investigating an incident involiving the driver of a U-Haul traveling into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle then stepping into the center lane and being hit by a tractor-trailer -- leading police to believe it was suicide.
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
This marks the third interstate shooting in the Richmond area in less than one week. On April 12th, a woman's car was shot at along I-95 near the Cary street exit in Richmond. Hours later, a woman was shot in the arm along I-95 at exit 61 in Chesterfield.
"I was brought up in southside, so you know, in my day it was ok," he said. "Now they're not waiting until at night to kill you. They're killing you in the morning time, evening time. So I'm just scared for my grandkids."
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing late Saturday night in Chesapeake has died after being found face down in a pond, police say. Police say the child was found after officers were called to the 4300 block of Farringdon Way, off Gum Road and Portsmouth Boulevard, just before midnight Saturday for the report of a missing child.
AFTON, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a serious crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Afton Saturday. Wintergreen Fire and Rescue said the crash was reported around 7:16 p.m. near the Afton Overlook. The caller reported serious injuries and entrapment, according to Wintergreen...
Four men have been arrested in connection with a massive Prince William drug seizure, authorities said. The men, aged 19 to 23, were caught carrying over 5,000 suspect counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, the Prince William County Police Department said on Twitter. Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, Joel...
A 29-year-old man from Washington DC was killed in a Prince George's County hit-and-run that happened over the weekend, authorities said. Sean Smallwood died after being struck in the 7700 block of Burnside Road after 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, Prince George's County Police said. Witnesses told police the...
