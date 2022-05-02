ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jimmy Kimmel to miss late-night show after 'daughter brought us COVID'

By Lauren Huff
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Kimmel is temporarily stepping away from his eponymous late-night show following a COVID-19 diagnosis. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said his daughter brought the virus home, but that everyone in his family are feeling fine. Comedian Mike Birbiglia will be filling in for him starting Tuesday while he's on the...

ew.com

