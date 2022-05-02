ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Firefighters save unconscious dog found in fire

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crIGn_0fQvco2d00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of N 22nd St. in Terre Haute.

According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Dept., crews were called to the scene just before 6:00 pm Monday evening.

Dalton said the fire took approximately fifteen minutes to put out.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire, but one firefighter suffered minor burns.

According to Dalton, one unconscious dog was found inside the home. Firefighters removed the dog from the home and revived it.

The fire is currently under investigation.

