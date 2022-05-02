ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Katie Kearns murder: Jeremy Boshears found guilty in murder of Joliet bartender

By FOX 32 News
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOLIET, Ill. - A Coal City man accused of killing a Joliet bartender in 2017 has been found guilty. On Monday, a jury found 36-year-old Jeremy Boshears guilty of shooting 24-year-old Katie...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coal City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Coal City, IL
Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Bartender#Violent Crime#Jeep Grand Cherokee
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name of man found dead in Rock River released

ALTOONA, Wis. (WTVO) — The man who was found dead in the Rock River last week has been identified. Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was found dead in the river near the Fordham Dam on the morning of April 12, according to WEAU. Altonna Police Chief Kelly Bakken said in a Friday press release that several […]
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy