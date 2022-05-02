Tang gets first high school commit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang inked his third newcomer Monday.

Dorian Finister is a three-star combo guard from New Orleans. At 6’5″, he led George Washington Carver high school to the 4A Louisiana state championship this year.

Finister is Tang’s first high school commit at K-State. He joins transfers Jerrell Colbert and Camryn Carter. Tang has five scholarship spots left.

