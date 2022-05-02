Castle-like house for sale in Pennsylvania is a fairy tale come true. Look inside
A home that looks like it is straight out of a fairy tale has landed on the real estate market in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, for $3.95 million .
The four-bedroom, 5.5-plus-bathroom home sits perched on 25 acres of lush greenery, with its castle-like tower peeking over the treetops. While the outside is beautiful on its own, the inside is just as dreamy — if not more so.
Features inside the 9,329-square-foot property, according to the listing on Realtor.com, include:
Elevator
Gourmet kitchen
Home theater
Wet bar
Whiskey room
Gym
Library
Bunk room
“The outdoor living space has a built-in grill, a tiered water feature, a large pergola with an automatic retractable cover,” the listing says.
“A stocked pond, duck house, chicken coop, extensive gardens round out this hidden gem.”
While the residence is secluded, the world is only a few minutes away, including restaurants and schools, the listing says.
The home was featured on PriceyPads.com, a website that takes a look at luxury houses for sale.
Gibsonia is about 17 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
House for sale in Pennsylvania has an indoor cave in the oddest place. Take a look
‘Dream house’ for sale in Florida captivates Zillow Gone Wild. Come see why
Comments / 0