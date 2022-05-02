ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle-like house for sale in Pennsylvania is a fairy tale come true. Look inside

By TJ Macias
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

A home that looks like it is straight out of a fairy tale has landed on the real estate market in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, for $3.95 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWJPx_0fQvahvy00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

The four-bedroom, 5.5-plus-bathroom home sits perched on 25 acres of lush greenery, with its castle-like tower peeking over the treetops. While the outside is beautiful on its own, the inside is just as dreamy — if not more so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arS4o_0fQvahvy00
Living room Screen grab from Realtor

Features inside the 9,329-square-foot property, according to the listing on Realtor.com, include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rY9r_0fQvahvy00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

  • Elevator

  • Gourmet kitchen

  • Home theater

  • Wet bar

  • Whiskey room

  • Gym

  • Library

  • Bunk room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5lUB_0fQvahvy00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

“The outdoor living space has a built-in grill, a tiered water feature, a large pergola with an automatic retractable cover,” the listing says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtoPl_0fQvahvy00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“A stocked pond, duck house, chicken coop, extensive gardens round out this hidden gem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BK1qG_0fQvahvy00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

While the residence is secluded, the world is only a few minutes away, including restaurants and schools, the listing says.

The home was featured on PriceyPads.com, a website that takes a look at luxury houses for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptXmj_0fQvahvy00
Theater Screen grab from Realtor

Gibsonia is about 17 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AiUy_0fQvahvy00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

Comments / 0

