Body found in Escambia County, Fla

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola said a body was discovered between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The body was found at the edge of the woods at Marlene Drive and Cerny Road. Officials said the homeless population does frequent the area. Officials also said the body has been there a while. The medical examiner is set to perform an autopsy to discover the cause of death.

At this time, it is unknown whether a citizen or member of law enforcement discovered the body. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.

