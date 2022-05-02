ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Body found in Escambia County, Fla

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IIMf_0fQvYFPU00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola said a body was discovered between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The body was found at the edge of the woods at Marlene Drive and Cerny Road. Officials said the homeless population does frequent the area. Officials also said the body has been there a while. The medical examiner is set to perform an autopsy to discover the cause of death.

Escambia Co. deputies spend the weekend chasing alleged criminals

At this time, it is unknown whether a citizen or member of law enforcement discovered the body. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Theodore woman identified as suspect in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.  Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
