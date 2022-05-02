ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively channeled the Statue of Liberty at the Met Gala in a gown that unraveled to create 2 stunning looks, going from copper to green

By Celia Fernandez
Blake Lively's Versace look was an ode to the Statue of Liberty.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Blake Lively is known for making an entrance when she attends the Met Gala.
  • This year, she served as a co-chair of fashion's biggest night and wore a Versace Atelier gown.
  • Lively's dress changed colors and was full of references to famous NYC landmarks.

Blake Lively took inspiration from the Statue of Liberty for her Met Gala look.

The actress, who is a co-chair for the 2022 event alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a custom Versace look that changed from bronze to green to mirror the oxidation of the famous New York City landmark. The tulle dress is embroidered with crystal and metallic leather and tri-tone copper foil.

Reynolds kept it classic in a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit with a white bow tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCrGy_0fQvXSbU00
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

When Lively first arrived, the dress had an oversized copper bow at the hip that led into a long, dramatic train. The bow unraveled as she walked along the red carpet to reveal the green color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26w4Hq_0fQvXSbU00
Lively's dress changed to green as an ode to the Statue of Liberty.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lively told E! on the red carpet that the front of the dress was designed to emulate the architecture of the Empire State Building. She also said that her Lorraine Schwartz crown was another accessory meant to mimic the Statue of Liberty.

E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi said that the green side of the train was embroidered with a celestial map inspired by the same 12 zodiac constellations that are painted on the ceiling of Grand Central Station in New York City.

This is Lively's first time at the Met Gala since the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"-themed event in 2018. She walked the famous Met steps that year in a Versace gown that took more than 600 hours to make .

The ornate ruby-and-gold gown was designed with a jewel-encrusted corset. Lively then accessorized the already dramatic look with a spiked headpiece, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VReln_0fQvXSbU00
Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/Getty Images

In 2017, Lively wore another Versace look for the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"-themed event. The actress wore a long-sleeve, gold chainlink dress with a train that had four different shades of blue feathers. She completed her look with sapphire and gold jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRhun_0fQvXSbU00
Blake Lively at the 2017 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/Getty Images

And in 2016, Lively looked ethereal in a pink-and-red Burberry dress for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" gala. She was pregnant with her second child when she walked the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwyvG_0fQvXSbU00
Blake Lively at the 2016 Met Gala.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Representatives for Lively and Versace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on
Insider

