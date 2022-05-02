ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Rescue operation under way to save hiker at Murna Point

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Hiker spotted in distress in Columbia Gorge Monday, May 2; no contact was made by rescuers.

Rescue operations are under way to help a stranded hiker at the peak Murna Point, a craggy viewpoint in the Columbia River Gorge just west of Wahclella Falls.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, a person at Bonneville Dam spotted smoke from a signal fire near the top of the point, and what appeared to be a hiker in distress through a scope.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and also spotted the hiker, activating the search and rescue team. Because of the precarious location of the hiker, the Hood River Crag Rats, a highly-skilled mountain rescue team, were also activated.

Two teams left the Murna Point trail around 1 p.m. on Monday to attempt to contact the stranded hiker and determine the safest rescue option, but have not received any responses or identification from the individual. Rescuers said it is unclear how the hiker accessed the area or how long they have been in distress.

The trail is not maintained and difficult to access, and climbs approximately 2,000 vertical feet in two miles.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

