Man dies following weekend traffic crash on Macon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A man has died following a traffic crash over the weekend. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 64-year-old Diego Ramos.

According to Bryan, Ramos was pronounced dead on April 29, 2022 at 2:20 p.m.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the two vehicle crash, which happened on Macon Road and Jenkins Road.

Ramos’ body has been sent to the GBI for an autopsy.

