Lemon water is a popular trend right now, but are there any real benefits to it? That seems to be the question on everyone’s lips these days. It seems we’re all investing in water bottles, filling them with a combination of water and lemon juice and then drinking it either hot or cold depending on the season. But are there really any health benefits to be had from drinking lemon water? It certainly seems that way.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO