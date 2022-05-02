ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Two-time champion Roman Bravo-Young returning for fifth season

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhfpT_0fQvSHoq00

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — “Why would I not try to run it back one more time!” were the words from Penn State wrestling’s Roman Bravo-Yong who announced Monday that he plans to return to Happy Valley for a fifth season.

RBY is a two time national champion and in a lengthy post on social media said he looked forward to chasing a third NCAA individual title, and another team title.

Over the past two years Bravo-Young went 36-0 winning titles at 133-pounds. He is 81-9 for his career.

The Arizona native returns using his extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes because of the pandemic.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Penn State adds Syracuse in 2027 & 2028

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State football announced a home-and-home series against Syracuse beginning in 2027. The Nittany Lions will host the Orange on September 4, 2027. It will be the team’s first trip to Happy Valley since 2009. Penn State then heads to New York on September 9, 2028 to play on the road. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WTAJ

Stakes grow as district playoffs pop on the horizon

By the end May, district playoffs will be on the docket, with state baseball and softball around the corner. Both state tournaments begin June 7th, with championships scheduled for June 16th and 17th at Penn State’s Medlar and Beard Fields. Below are brief excerpts on two local games Monday. Remember all scores can be reported […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
University Park, PA
WTAJ

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the […]
POTUS
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper arrested for drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on illegal controlled substance charges. The 44-year-old, who is stationed with Troop K in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday, May, 4 after a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski, according to a PSP release. After a federal search warrant […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Heroin found during I-99 traffic stop gets duo jail time

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation led to the discovery of heroin and paraphernalia on Monday. Police were surveying the Roadways Motel in Altoona when they saw Ezra Hoover, 27, of Morrisdale and Carly Brown, 22, of Huntingdon putting items in the back of a silver GMC SUV. […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Penn State#Rby#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Man involved in 2021 Cambria County homicide charged

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Vintondale man was jailed Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a deadly robbery attempt in the West End area of Johnstown. In January 2021, two men — 27-year-old Dashawn Green and 19-year-old Noah Turous — attempted to rob a known drug dealer, 29-year-old Dionte Jones, at the 100 block […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Explicit content on teen’s phone leads to Johnstown man’s arrest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police found a slew of sexual, nude, and inappropriate files of himself on a teenager’s phone. Daquin Sidney, 25, was charged after another man who spent time with Sidney went to police. He said they met on a gay dating app. Sidney reportedly used […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man charged with fleeing police, driving high

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in Tyrone ended with a car on fire and charges against the 23-year-old driver.  Tanner Thomas Taylor was pumping gas at the Tyrone Convenience Store at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was spotted by a Tyrone police officer who later saw Taylor driving at high speeds on […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Police find meth in Clearfield County, 2 charged

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing drug charges after police discovered methamphetamine was being made on the property where they were living. On April 1, police were on a routine patrol when they noticed 39-year-old Jacob Long, of Claysburg, and 23-year-old Alexa Shawver, of Smithmill, were using headlamps behind a locked gate […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Feds increase interest rates to slow inflation

Consumer prices continue to rise at the fastest rate in decades. And that has the federal reserve once again increasing interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation down. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says the fed could continue to raise rates in the coming months to slow down price hikes, but faces a […]
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Showers and storms will impact evening plans

Today we will start with more clouds compared to sun and then showers arrive in the afternoon. There could even be some evening thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms in the Laurel Highlands could have strong gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s with showers.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

A pleasant day Thursday before soggy and chilly weather returns

Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds Thursday night. This system will give us periods of rain Friday into Saturday. Some of the rain will be heavy and it will be a cool rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Friday then struggle to reach out of the lower 50s on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it, officials said Wednesday. The U.S. struck...
IMMIGRATION
WTAJ

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east, as the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports. The...
MILITARY
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy