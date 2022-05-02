ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Did You Catch This Hidden Detail in Blake Lively's Met Gala Hairstyle?

By Jessica Harrington
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blake Lively arrived at the 2022 Met Gala dressed like royalty. Every last detail of her look — from her sweeping gown and satin gloves to her tiara headband —...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Fierce Pose on Met Gala Red Carpet

Hailey Bieber is stunning in white at the 2022 Met Gala. The 25-year-old model stepped out, sans her husband, Justin Bieber, for Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. In the spirit of this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the model wore stunning, white,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively Goes Makeup-Free While Out & About With Husband Ryan Reynolds: Photos

Expect Blake Lively to pull some jaw-dropping, eye-popping glamorous looks when she and her husband Ryan Reynolds hit the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. However, in the week leading up to the fashion extravaganza, Blake, 34, kept it casual when taking a stroll with Ryan, 45. The couple recently hit the streets of New York City, with Blake rocking a black-and-white flannel, some comfy-looking sweatpants, and some sneakers. Blake left her makeup behind and looked radiant as she walked along the streets. The Gossip Girl alum carried her heavier coat since New York City temperatures have been in the late 50s/mid-60s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Hairstyle#Blond Hair#Glamour
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kendall Jenner Has a Princess Moment in Dramatic Black Ballgown at Met Gala 2022

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Date Night With Justin & Hailey Bieber. Nobody can keep up with Kendall Jenner on the red carpet. The 26-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum embraced the 2022 Met Gala theme—"In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—with a dramatic black ballgown—complete with a massive train—on the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy