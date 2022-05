A national chain of daiquiri bars is opening its first location in the Midwest in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ Deer District. Fat Tuesday, with nearly 40 locations across the U.S., is opening on the north end of the entertainment district in the building at 333 W. Juneau Ave. that also houses Good City Brewing, The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill and the event space Gather. The new bar should be open by the summer, according to a press release from the Bucks organization.

