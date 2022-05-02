38 Celebs Who Are Dating Complete Normies

"We both had mutual friends of the [Black Keys],” Miles told Vogue in September 2019 of the first time he met his wife. While Keleigh has dabbled in acting and modeling, she's settled into humanitarian work.

"Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was The One."