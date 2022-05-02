ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38 Celebs Who Are Dating Complete Normies

By Angela Andaloro
 2 days ago

Hollywood is full of chaotic relationships.

Kinetic Content, Channel 9 / Via giphy.com

Some celebs try to beat the curse by dating non-celebrities. It helps bring a little balance to life, and for these couples, it's proven a successful approach.

1. Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry met through friends of friends of friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqCD3_0fQvOsbr00

"We both had mutual friends of the [Black Keys],” Miles told Vogue in September 2019 of the first time he met his wife. While Keleigh has dabbled in acting and modeling, she's settled into humanitarian work.

"Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was The One."

Jc Olivera / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2. Jim Toth saved Reese Witherspoon from another man's drunken advances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8TOw_0fQvOsbr00

"Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone,’" Reese recalled to Elle . "Jim is a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Jim worked his way up from the mailroom to become a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency, work he continues today.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

3. Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant met at a dinner party in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011v5M_0fQvOsbr00

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves were friends and professional collaborators before they attempted getting together, but Alexandra isn't a household name. The visual artist partnered with Keanu on several projects before they got together and even flew under the radar for months before being publicly exposed as his partner.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

4. Jon Stewart and Tracey McShane were hooked up by a production assistant on Wishful Thinking .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGkVj_0fQvOsbr00

She had a hunch the two would hit it off and 20+ years of marriage later, seems like she was right.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

5. Alec Baldwin spotted Hilaria Thomas in a restaurant and approached her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucdka_0fQvOsbr00

"I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you,’" she told The New York Times . The yoga instructor is now a soon-to-be mom of 7, a podcast host, and still a practicing yogi.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / WireImage for Electrolux / Getty Images

6. Morris Chestnut spotted his wife, Pam Byse, at a club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRX2l_0fQvOsbr00

"We were hanging out in the club and [Tiny Lister] told me about this chick, that chick, whatever. Then I saw Pam, who is my wife," Morris told Sister 2 Sister Magazine .

"And I said, 'What's up with her?' He said, 'Nah, man, don't waste your time. She don't give anybody no play.' So as soon as he said that, I was like, 'That's the woman I need to go holler at.'"

Pam's very private, so not much is known about her or their relationship other than the fact it's going strong.

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

7. Vince Vaughn met wife Kyla Weber at a wedding, ironically enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQIVh_0fQvOsbr00

Both were guests at a mutual friend's wedding and introduced by a producer there. The rest is history! Kyla's low-key, but enjoys a very successful real estate career .

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

8. Amal Almuddin met George Clooney AND his parents at his Lake Como home, of all places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iL9rt_0fQvOsbr00

Amal, a human rights activist and attorney, was with a mutual friend on the way to Cannes when they stopped by. Months later, they were spotted together and today, they're married with kids. Amal has significantly lowered George's profile, making an appearance by both a meaningful moment.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa met while on vacations with their respective families in the Bahamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YwVh_0fQvOsbr00

As fate would have it, they both lived in New Jersey. They exchanged numbers and Kevin had a little trouble playing it cool before he made a move.

"You know how you're supposed to meet somebody and call like two or three days later? Well, I cyberstalked her after we met and cyberstalked to see what flight she was going to be on coming home, and then I called her the minute she landed," he told Glamour .

"That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it."

Today, Danielle is a jewelry designer and shares two daughters with Kevin.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

10. Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder were introduced by a friend of Harry Styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bosy1_0fQvOsbr00

The pair is super-private about their relationship, to the point of spawning numerous breakup rumors . Behind the scenes, the love is strong as ever.

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

11. Riz Ahmed met Fatima Farheen Mirza by chance at a coffee shop in NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCNz9_0fQvOsbr00

It sounds straight out of a rom-com , but it's the reality for this happy couple. They met while trying to set up to write in a neighborhood coffee shop. Fatima is an award-winning author, and the two tied the knot quietly in 2020.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12. Ken Jeong was a doctor when he met Tran Ho, another doctor who would become his wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPpyJ_0fQvOsbr00

The two met at an industry happy hour and two years later, they were married. They stayed together through the ups and downs , as Tran was diagnosed with cancer just as Ken's acting career started taking off. Thankfully, the couple is happy and healthy today, with Tran back to work as a family physician.

Abc / ABC via Getty Images

13. Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe were part of the same group of friends growing up but didn't give things a shot until 15 years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUUYj_0fQvOsbr00

They started dating in 2012 and got hitched two years later. Hannah works as a publicist.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for SOLT

14. Cynthia Nixon was campaigning for an education non-profit when she met one of its founders, Christine Marinoni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VF9Bh_0fQvOsbr00

After Cynthia's divorce two years later, the two started spending more time together. They started dating in 2004 and were able to tie the knot in 2012. Christine continues her work in education and LGBTQ advocacy.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian met at Coachella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0GPa_0fQvOsbr00

Yup, the pair bumped into each other at Coachella 2009 and hit it off. They got married in 2013. Today, Lauren is co-founder of The Kind Movement and Aaron continues his successful acting career.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

16. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn knew each other as kids, but only got together many years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eacFd_0fQvOsbr00

Cherry was working as a financial advisor when they reconnected in 2015. They got engaged in 2018. She's taken some time off since they became parents, but still works in finance.

Jmenternational / Getty Images

17. Julianna Margulies met her lawyer husband, Keith Lieberthal, "at a dinner party that I wasn’t going to go to through an agent I didn’t sign with."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223Cax_0fQvOsbr00

"I said, 'Are you an actor?' Because as much as I love you all, I can't. I’m done. And he’s like, 'No, I’m a lawyer.' I’m like, 'Really? Where do you practice?' And he’s like, 'I was a Wall Street litigator for six years.' I was like 'Really? You’re 12,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres . "He’s like, 'No, I’m not.' And I’m like, 'What’s your name?' And he said, 'Keith Lieberthal.' I was like, 'You’re JEWISH?!'"

Keith is still a lawyer and Juliana is still totally obsessed with him.

Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

18. Matt Damon met Luciana Barroso during a night out while filming Stuck On You .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ckDv_0fQvOsbr00

Luciana was bartending when the actor entered her life. Today, she's in the interior design business. "Matt’s story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere!’” she joked in Vogue Australia in 2018.

"But he had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff, and so he came and hid behind my bar … [wanting to] just hang out back there and have a drink. He says, ‘Oh, I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you.'"

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

19. Patrick Dempsey visited a salon where his future wife, Jillian Fink, was working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTY3k_0fQvOsbr00

He didn't get the nerve to ask her out for another three years after that. She's still a make-up artist and has added 'businesswoman' to her resume, while he's still enjoying acting.

David M. Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Julie Yaeger was working at a publicist's office when Paul Rudd (circa Clueless ) ran in with his luggage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOxx2_0fQvOsbr00

She offered to drop it off for him as he went to an audition he was already late for. He agreed and after a few days, asked her to grab coffee. Today, she's a publicist, an author, and for the last 19 years, Mrs. Paul Rudd.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

21. Julia Stiles met the second camera assistant, Preston J. Cook, on the set of Blackway .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18beQZ_0fQvOsbr00

The two got together shortly thereafter, got engaged in 2015, and married in 2017. They still love their spots behind and in front of the camera, respectively.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Sky Atlantic

22. Similarly, Jessica Alba was on the set of Fantastic Four when Cash Warren, a director's assistant, caught her eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiVUB_0fQvOsbr00

"I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever," Jessica recalled to InStyle in 2013.

“It was weird; he instantly felt like family. It was so easy. I’d never felt like that with anyone. I was usually pretty self-conscious, minding my p’s and q’s, very aware of every time my fork hit the plate when I was having dinner on a date. With him, there was none of that. We got each other. We’re kindred spirits.”

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

23. Tatyana Ali met Vaughn Rasberry on eHarmony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTBht_0fQvOsbr00

The two took things slow, writing to each other before moving on to Skyping. When they met, the connection was still there . They dated for two years before getting married in 2016. He continues to work as an Associate Professor of English and African American Studies at Stanford University.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

24. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were introduced by a mutual friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBMTZ_0fQvOsbr00

The art gallerist charmed the actress and the two married in 2019. Though their home base has changed to New York City, they're both happy in their careers with no changes there.

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

25. Wanda Sykes spotted Alex Niedbalski on a ferry ride and was captivated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaKd5_0fQvOsbr00

Wanda didn't make a move at the time, but shortly thereafter, she was working on a kitchen remodel and was introduced to Alex, who was selling granite countertops.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

26. Meryl Streep was moving out of the apartment she shared with her late husband and asked her brother for help. He brought his buddy, Don Gummer, to help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwSWe_0fQvOsbr00

Don let Meryl stay at his loft while he traveled, keeping in touch with her through letters. When he got home, they got together and married after six months together in 1978.  Don is a sculptor today and was one of Hollywood's pioneering stay-at-home dads.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

27. Joseph Gordon-Levitt respects that Tasha McCauley isn't interested in a public life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8Jzo_0fQvOsbr00

JGL has kept the details of this relationship very quiet, even after the two got married and welcomed two children together. Tasha has a wild amount of degrees and accolades in science and robotics and is the CEO of the robotics company, Fellow Robots.

Jeff Vespa / Getty Images

28. Gal Gadot met husband Yaron Varsano at a desert yoga party in Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiPdM_0fQvOsbr00

As a man 10 years her senior, he knew what he wanted and moved fast. Two years after they started dating, they got engaged. They got married in 2008. Yaron has since built a real estate business he loves, while Gal continues to dominate the screen.

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

29. Christian Bale never planned on getting married, but that all changed when he met Sibi Blazic, who was working as Winona Ryder's assistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8vBH_0fQvOsbr00

They became friends, then partners, then husband and wife in 2000, when they eloped in Vegas. She's since worked as an actress and make-up artist, on top of being a mom to their two kids.

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

30. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita met at a gym in West Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gZ8L_0fQvOsbr00

Justin, a lawyer, producer, and head of a bow-tie company, stopped him to talk about his character on Modern Family after seeing the pilot. Justin was in a relationship at the time but stayed in touch. When he was single, he spent time with Jesse and since then they have lived happily ever after.

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

31. Dolly Parton met Carl Thomas Dean as a teenager working at a laundromat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247bKj_0fQvOsbr00

Dolly became a bigger and bigger star, but Carl had no interest in being famous. He ran an asphalt-laying company in Nashville as Dolly dominated country music.

Rick Kern / FilmMagic / Getty Images

32. Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery met in a Los Angeles supermarket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qk6w6_0fQvOsbr00

The actress and her record-producer husband have a rom-com worthy story, realizing after their chance meeting that they grew up 10 miles away from each other.

"We were six degrees our whole lives, so I feel like we were sort of meant to be," Ellen revealed .

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

33. Christina Aguilera was starring in Burlesque alongside CHER and managed to notice production assistant, Matt Rutler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1js2VU_0fQvOsbr00

It was a big moment for her for more reasons than one! The two have been together for over a decade and are engaged. Today, Matt's an investor and guitarist.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

34. Amy Schumer was with her assistant in Martha's Vineyard when the assistant offered to have her personal chef brother, Chris Fischer, come by to cook for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibcLY_0fQvOsbr00

About a year later, the pair quietly got hitched ! Chris continues his work while Amy continues hers.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

35. Seth Meyers met his wife, Alexi Ashe, at Chris Kattan's wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cF6U2_0fQvOsbr00

Alexi's sister brought her as her plus one to the event after scoring an invite while working in the set design department of SNL.

" I had a sense that she was the closest I'd ever met to someone who I could see myself with, pretty much right away," he told YourTango .

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

36. George Lucas met Mellody Hobson at a business conference in Aspen in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kO1dz_0fQvOsbr00

The film legend dated the President and CEO of Ariel Investments long-distance for a while. They got engaged in 2013, seven years into their relationship, and married later that year.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

37. Ariana Grande was shopping for a getaway house and Dalton Gomez was her realtor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1X8O_0fQvOsbr00

"When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him," a source told Us Weekly . "Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met."

After falling in love in 2020, they ended the year by getting engaged. They got married in May 2021.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you were famous, would you date a normal person? As a normal person, do you think you could handle dating a celebrity? Let it all out in the comments.

