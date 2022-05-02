ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 16-year-old Tooele girl found safe out of state

A missing 16-year-old Tooele girl was found safe Monday after disappearing over the weekend.

Hayden "Lexi" Palm was last seen Saturday morning at a local Denny's restaurant. The Tooele County Sheriff's Office said she discarded some of her personal belongings there.

The sheriff's office said Palm was found out of state and is with family, but offered no other details.

A search began immediately, with Palm's family also starting a GoFundMe page to help locate their daughter.

"Lexi is back and healthy. Thank you everyone for your support. This is the most amazing news," said Lexi's father, Robert Palm, on Facebook.

Palm said they will be reimbursing everyone who contributed to the GoFundMe.

"We have never seen such community, friend, and family support. We could have never have dreamed of a better ending," wrote Palm. "A miracle!"

On its Facebook page, the Tooele County Sheriff's Office also posted an update late Monday afternoon saying Lexi had been found, but offered no other details.

