MTA investigates reports of smoke at Manhattan station

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA investigated reports of smoke — and a possible explosion — at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station.

Some commuters tweeted they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion. Others said they saw people running quickly out of the station.

According to an MTA official, three men broke into an empty operators position at the back of a train before throwing something onto the tracks and fleeing. The incident temporarily delayed service.

However, the NYPD said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any criminality. Police said there was debris on the tracks that caused smoke, but did not record an explosion or any fire.

There have been several high-profile crimes in the New York City transit system. Those crimes have left straphangers wary, and the MTA is still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic ridership numbers.

