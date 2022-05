The title of the recent sci-fi movie, “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,” captures the present urban moment in Gainesville. Local media posts and conversations decry too little parking, and too much; roads with too many lanes or too few; buildings too tall or not tall enough; the loss of character versus a drive to create the “New American City.” Our only point of agreement may be that we mourn the loss of trees and green space. What to make of this community-wide cacophony?

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO