ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The unsettling reason that climate change could lead to more pandemics

By Matthew Rozsa
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JqdG_0fQvKZB000

Throughout history, pandemics have been linked to everything from intellectual renaissances and an increased awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated to, in the case of COVID-19, heavily contributing to a president's election loss. Yet as humanity careens toward a climate crisis that is bound to change everything about life as we know it, it is entirely possible that this order will be reversed — namely, that a man-made event will lead to a pandemic, rather than a pandemic changing the course of man-made events.

At least, this is the theory being put forward by a group of scientists at Georgetown University.

In a paper published by the scientific journal Nature, the researchers argue that as climate change worsens, animals will be forced to move out of their now-unlivable habitats. As they do this, mammals with foreign viromes (or the ecosystem of viruses that exist within their bodies) will have more opportunities to interact with both humans and other unfamiliar animals. This will give viruses more chances to either directly infect people or to do so by using another animal as a "stepping stone."

"Our findings highlight an urgent need to pair viral surveillance and discovery efforts with biodiversity surveys tracking species' range shifts, especially in tropical regions that harbor the most zoonoses and are experiencing rapid warming," the authors conclude.

Notably, some scientists believe a similar process may have triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, though the virus' precise provenance is still not known with certainty. However, it is clear from DNA evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 previously evolved to live in bats and pangolins before spreading to humans. A World Health Organization investigator believes that southern Chinese wildlife farms were the source of the outbreak, which tracks with the idea that increased interaction between wildlife and humans can lead to new outbreaks or pandemics.

Salon reached out to both climate change experts and public health experts for their views on the Nature study. The climate scientists felt that the conclusions were valid, but emphasized that the public should avoid overstating their significance.

Dr. Michael E. Mann, a distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University, called the study "solid," but fretted that the press release "overstate[d] the role that climate change is likely playing with novel virus outbreaks like coronavirus." He argued that while climate change will certainly compel a number of animals species to change locations, "this is a pretty gradual affect, taking place over decades." Mann identified habitat destruction and deforestation as two among many variables that "have been a far greater factor here."

He added, "That doesn't mean we don't need to be concerned about the additional impact that climate change is having and could have in the future, but I think it's important not to overreach here. Undoubtedly some people are going to misread this study as implying that COVID-19 was caused by climate change. We simply have no evidence for that."

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

Dr. Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, also said that issues like tropical deforestation are a bigger risk factor in spreading pandemics than climate change. Even so, he did not dismiss those concerns outright — but argued that the risk of a new pandemic from interaction with wild animals, is manageable if humans find more appropriate ways to interact with wild animals.

"Much of the pandemic risk associated with wild animals is a consequence of how we choose to interact with those species," Caldeira told Salon by email. "Typical risk-reduction recommendations include things like suspending trade in live caught wild animals, improving hygiene and sanitation in food markets, and better monitoring and inspection aimed at both avoiding and limiting the spread of zoonotic diseases."

He added, "Reducing climate change will also help, but if I wanted to spend one dollar and have the most effect on reducing pandemic risk, I would spend that dollar on improving the safety of human interaction with wild animals, and not on limiting climate change."

The public health experts who spoke to Salon were more supportive of the study's conclusions.

Speaking to Salon by email, one of them pointed out that the World Health Organization expects climate change to cause roughly 250,000 additional deaths each year between 2030 and 2050 due to dengue fever, malaria and malnutrition.

"By using sophisticated computer modeling, this scientific study adds to our understanding of the impact(s) climate change may have on the many thousands of species of mammalian viruses that currently circulate in wildlife, have the potential to infect humans and are as yet largely undescribed and undetected," explained Dr. Russell Medford, Chairman of the Center for Global Health Innovation and Global Health Crisis Coordination Center. "Given the potential for climate change to increase the theoretical risk of established and new viral species to drive future pandemics, this study highlights the need, on a global basis, to identify and track these viruses both in human and animal populations."

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told Salon by email, "I agree with the authors." He echoed the authors' concerns that climate change will put wild animals carrying new diseases into closer contact with humans, "either directly or through another intermediate species. This closer contact increases the risks that humans will become a host for them and potentially a contagious one."

Benjamin added, "As they say 'life finds a way to survive' and these organisms will evolve to survive even as the earth changes."

Climate change is expected to do many things that will fundamentally alter life on Earth, and will do them regardless of whether it leads to another pandemic. As temperature regions undergo massive shifts, there will be widespread drought and resulting famine. Wildfires will become more frequent, as heavily forested areas become combustible due to the heat and lack of water. Supply chain disruptions will contribute not only to food shortages, but to shortages of other necessary products like microchips.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a chilling warning about climate change

An ocean mass extinction event may not be that far off. Researchers published a new study in the journal Science this month. Scientists say that ocean life could die at levels that rival the biggest mass extinctions in history. New study says ocean mass extinction event is possible in the...
NASA
Salon

It’s raining harder than ever. New research says climate change is to blame

The old cliche is more accurate than ever before: When it rains, it pours. According to an analysis of hourly rainfall data released Wednesday by the nonprofit science and media organization Climate Central, the U.S. has seen widespread increases in rainfall intensity since the 1970s. These extremes elevate the risk of dangerous flash floods, soil erosion, and the destruction of crops. And climate change is largely to blame.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Changes#Nature Study#Pandemic#Georgetown University
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change, According to Experts, Might Spark the Next Significant Pandemic

Scientists predict that if the earth's climate continues to warm, wildlife will be forced to relocate their territories, most likely to locations with dense human populations, significantly increasing the risk of a viral leap to humans, which could lead to the next pandemic. An interdisciplinary study team led by academics...
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Massive Hidden Factor in The Evolution of Humans Over 2 Million Years

The course of human evolution over the last 2 million years was shaped by habitation shifts linked to astronomically driven climate change, scientists suggest in a new study. Using an unprecedented supercomputer simulation of Earth's climate as it transitioned through climatic shifts over the course of the Pleistocene epoch, researchers found that changes in variables such as precipitation and temperature were linked with how a range of different hominin species, including Homo sapiens, settled or wandered over eons of human prehistory.
SCIENCE
Universe Today

There Should be More Evidence of Alien Technology Than Alien Biology Across the Milky Way

The Drake equation is one of the most famous equations in astronomy. It has been endlessly debated since it was first posited in 1961 by Frank Drake, but so far has served as an effective baseline for discussion about how much life might be spread throughout the galaxy. However, all equations can be improved, and a team of astrobiologists and astronomers think they have found a way to do so.
ASTRONOMY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy