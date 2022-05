The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is once again available with Front and Rear Park Assist (RPO code UD5) after the feature was removed due to a supply issue. Starting with the April 10th production date, all 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing units will be built with Front and Rear Park Assist and, if applicable, Reverse Automatic Braking (RPO UVZ). These features had been under constraint since the January 24th production date due to the semiconductor chip shortage and were thus not installed on any 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing units between that date and April 9th.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO