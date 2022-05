We're riding right on the edge of this next disturbance sliding through. North Iowa is looking likely to see peristent showers overnight. It will be a sharp cutoff on the northern edge though. Moving to areas along and north of I90, not much is expected. Amounts will widely range because of this. A sharp ramp up to 1/3" to 1/2" of rain is possible south of US 18, even more further south. But others will not register anything in the rain gauge north.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO