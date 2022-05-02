Small Business Week: Festfully

(ABC 6 News) - As ABC 6 continues to highlight local businesses during Small Business Week, there is one organization helping women kick start their business. The Women Entrepreneur or, WE Forum launched in 2019 to provide free educational programming for women looking to run or start a business. It first started as an idea between Saint Mary's University and the Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI.) Each month the forum gets together for different events to help women move forward with their careers.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO