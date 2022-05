If the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion remains unchanged, what are the nationwide implications? We hear how things might change in Mississippi and California. A leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court suggests Roe vs. Wade will be overturned. While waiting for the court to officially release its decision, advocates and lawmakers are preparing for an end to legal abortion in much of the nation. Abortions would likely be significantly harder to get in states like Mississippi. Meanwhile, states like California are working to become national havens for abortion rights. To talk about the implications, we're joined by reporters Brittany Brown in Jackson, Miss., with the Gulf States Newsroom, and Danielle Venton from KQED in San Francisco. Welcome to you both.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO