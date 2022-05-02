Jersey Mike’s coming to Beckford Drive

A Jersey Mike's location is scheduled to open in Henderson by June, creating 10-15 new jobs for the community. Tyler Davis/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Henderson is getting its first Jersey Mike’s on June 8.

Tom Freeman, a former resident of Garner and longtime employee of the company, is working to open the location at 997 S. Beckford Drive, in the same shopping center as RCE Theaters.

Freeman said he hopes to hire 10 to 15 employees.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Freeman said, “I think we’re going to do great.”

Freeman says he’d planned to open the location in mid-May, but that a delay in the shipment of the necessary equipment pushed the date forward to the late spring. “It’s disappointing, but it is what it is,” he said.

Ten years ago, Freeman said he was making minimum wage working for Jersey Mike’s. Now, he’s opening his own franchise. “I’d say it’s the American Dream,” he said.

All sales from the new business’ first few days will go towards a local charity, Freeman said.

“Jersey Mike’s is a firm believer in giving back,” he said. “We’re excited to see what we can do there.”

Freeman has already joined the Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce and bought a house in Henderson, according to chamber President Michele Burgess. Freeman is “still learning to drive to Henderson without Google Maps,” in his words.

“I’m so excited,” Burgess said, “I love Jersey Mike’s! We’ve never had one.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 8.