ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Jersey Mike’s coming to Beckford Drive

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtBHd_0fQvCOQZ00
A Jersey Mike's location is scheduled to open in Henderson by June, creating 10-15 new jobs for the community.  Tyler Davis/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Henderson is getting its first Jersey Mike’s on June 8.

Tom Freeman, a former resident of Garner and longtime employee of the company, is working to open the location at 997 S. Beckford Drive, in the same shopping center as RCE Theaters.

Freeman said he hopes to hire 10 to 15 employees.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Freeman said, “I think we’re going to do great.”

Freeman says he’d planned to open the location in mid-May, but that a delay in the shipment of the necessary equipment pushed the date forward to the late spring. “It’s disappointing, but it is what it is,” he said.

Ten years ago, Freeman said he was making minimum wage working for Jersey Mike’s. Now, he’s opening his own franchise. “I’d say it’s the American Dream,” he said.

More from this section

All sales from the new business’ first few days will go towards a local charity, Freeman said.

“Jersey Mike’s is a firm believer in giving back,” he said. “We’re excited to see what we can do there.”

Freeman has already joined the Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce and bought a house in Henderson, according to chamber President Michele Burgess. Freeman is “still learning to drive to Henderson without Google Maps,” in his words.

“I’m so excited,” Burgess said, “I love Jersey Mike’s! We’ve never had one.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 8.

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
Axios Charlotte

First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner

Mattie’s Diner will open in Plaza-Shamrock on April 25 with new vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. Don’t worry, the deep-fried hotdogs, Mattie’s Ma’s Meatloaf, milkshakes, and crazy French toast are all making a comeback. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for more than six years, but ever since owner Mattie […] The post First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Penny Hoarder

This Company Will Pay You $10,000 to Eat Tacos

Well, have we got the dream position for you. No, not the Chief Technology Officer. We’re talking about taking your taco-eating obsession to the next level as Favor’s Chief Taco Officer. Favor is a Texas-based delivery service that wants to pay “one energetic, hungry and social-savvy Texan $10,000...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NC
City
Garner, NC
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years, will put its first one in Plaza Midwood and the second in University City. The Plaza Midwood restaurant be located at Midwood Corners plaza, on the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza. “Where the Subway used […] The post Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Rce Theaters#American
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Grab Deals on Burgers for National Burger Month

On the surface, National Burger Month is in the running to be crowned the most pointless food holiday. When something moves from a day to a month, it ought to have some special significance. Burger Month doesn’t really. It’s a month where people might start to grill outside where they had previously stowed the grill for the winter, but Americans eat burgers all day, every day.
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LivingCheap

Domino’s offers $5.99 Mix & Match Deal with pizzas, pasta and more

Dining out with friends and family can be a challenge. It can be expensive and not everyone always gets exactly what they want. It’s an important balance in keeping the tab to a minimum, while getting a variety of foods for the everyone at the table, including those picky eaters. Thanks to Domino’s latest offer, it’s all taken care of — just click and pick-up.
RESTAURANTS
WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Wendy's Changed Value Menus Forever

When you're eating fast food, you're most likely thinking about eating on the cheap. You want a burger, fries, and a drink paid for with nothing but some spare cash from the cupholder in your car. For those who want the most bang for their buck, they turn to the classic value menu. The combo meal is a staple of all fast food restaurants, from McDonald's to Burger King, but it wasn't Ronald McDonald or The King who reinvented the value meal.
RESTAURANTS
Axios Charlotte

2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9

A new chophouse and seafood restaurant called Drift will open May 9th on Lake Wylie, just 30 minutes southwest of Charlotte. Why it matters: Waterfront restaurants are scarce in the Charlotte area, and who doesn’t love a good dinner with a view. From the same team behind The Pump House on the Catawba River, Drift […] The post 2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

New restaurants and shopping announced for Fenton in Cary, some stores open Monday

Cary, N.C. — Stores begin opening Monday in the new Fenton mixed-use shopping center, and the grand opening is a month away. According to developers, Sephora and Athleta will open Monday, although there is still work to be done to finish the community, which, in addition to shopping retail, will feature restaurants, more than 800 apartments, Hotel Fenton and 1 million square feet of office space.
CARY, NC
WMDT.com

Businesses impacted by the race weekend, enjoying the increased foot traffic

DOVER, Del. – With NASCAR back in Dover, and fewer restrictions, that means larger crowds, which according to small businesses in the area, meant some more foot traffic. For barista, Jenna Civak, this weekend resulted in more coffees walking out the door of The House of Coffi. “So this morning when the race started, we had everyone coming in at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., ready to get their coffee,” says Civak. She adds, “It’s been a little stressful because we’re a little busier than we think sometimes, and a little short-handed sometimes but we love having people come in so we rather more people than no one.”
DOVER, DE
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
46
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy