Merkley Leads Call for Transition to a Clean Energy Economy to Protect American National Security and Combat Price Gouging by Fossil Fuel Companies
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley – along with U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) – today introduced a Senate Resolution condemning oil and gas companies profiteering off the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and urging...www.newslincolncounty.com
Comments / 0