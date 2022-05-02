ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocheport, MO

Ribbon-cutting for Salt Creek Bridge on the Katy Trail

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson City, Mo – The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting for the new Salt Creek...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT closes roads in Mid-Missouri due to flooding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed parts of several roads in Mid-Missouri due to flooding. On Thursday morning, the department closed Highway 94 from Highway 19 to Rhineland, Missouri due to water over the road. The Missouri River east of Jefferson City is near flood stage at Hermann and near Chamois, The post MoDOT closes roads in Mid-Missouri due to flooding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Route J Closure for Culvert Replacement

Hannibal – A Closure on Route J in Macon County will from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from May 16 to May 19 due to a culvert replacement. Route J will be closed from May 16 to May 17 between US Highway 63 and Route RA. The road will also be closed on May 18 and May 19 from Route RA to Lguana Road. For more information on roadwork in your area you can visit www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or call 1-888-275-6636.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Linn County Route 139 Lewis Creek Bridge Now Open

St. Joseph, Mo – The Lewis Creek Bridge on Linn County Rt. 139 is the fourth bridge to be completed through the FARM Bridge Program. The bridge is now open approximately 1 mile north of Meadville to the public after it was closed for replacement in February. The FARM Program is scheduled to replace 31 poor condition bridges across northern Missouri. For any more information regarding the list of bridges included in the program visit the FARM Bridge Program web page.
LINN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocheport, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Rocheport, MO
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

Flooding across the Ozarks: Photo gallery

Widespread flooding closed roads and stranded drivers Thursday. Here are some videos and images from viewers. Flooding at Wilson’s Creek near Rutledge Wilson Park. Courtesy Josh Campbell of Springfield. Honey Creek south of Highway FF has flooded Lawerence 1180, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District. Flooding in Stone County, Missouri, Silver Lake Branch […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservation Area#Two Miles#Mile Marker#Bike#Urban Construction
KYTV

State park near Branson, Mo., will open with a new name

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson celebrated the reopening and the name change of a new state park near Branson. The state changed the name of Ozark Mountain State Park to Shepherd of the Hills State Park. The state hopes to open the park in 2024. Visitors will...
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Freddy’s Frozen Custard workers in Ozark, Springfield, and Branson getting paid back overtime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 200 workers are receiving $38,495 in wages they are owed after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers didn’t pay them for hours worked. Investigators found 3Pointe Restaurant Group Holdings LLC, which was doing business as Freddy’s, made workers clock out for 15-minute breaks they […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Is earthquake insurance needed in Missouri?

JOPLIN, Mo. — In 2020, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance shared the “Residential Earthquake Coverage in Missouri” report to assess earthquake insurance coverage. “If that earthquake hit this house right here, there’s a million dollars coming in,” said Randy Kraft, CEO of Kraft Insurance Services. But, that’s a big “if.” “If there’s no […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Capitol Lit blue in Honor of Missouri’s Fallen Law Enforcement

Jefferson City, Mo – Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Capitol dome and the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to lit blue from sunset tomorrow, May 6 to sunrise Sunday, May 8 in honor of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement. This year’s candlelight vigil will be at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 with the memorial service taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 on the grounds of the Capitol overlooking the Missouri River. 11 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty during 2021 and four recently confirmed historical line of duty deaths have been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor in advance of this year’s ceremonies.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy