Ribbon-cutting for Salt Creek Bridge on the Katy Trail

Jefferson City, Mo – Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Capitol dome and the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to lit blue from sunset tomorrow, May 6 to sunrise Sunday, May 8 in honor of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement. This year’s candlelight vigil will be at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 with the memorial service taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 on the grounds of the Capitol overlooking the Missouri River. 11 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty during 2021 and four recently confirmed historical line of duty deaths have been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor in advance of this year’s ceremonies.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO