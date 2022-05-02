ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Distribution of Heroin Sends Louisiana Man to Prison for 5 Years

Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Distribution of Heroin Sends Louisiana Man to Prison for 5 Years. Louisiana – On April 29, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick...

