Man and Woman Arrested After Victim Lured to Violent Armed Robbery in Fort Lauderdale

By Wayne Roustan
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accused armed robber and the woman suspected of setting up the victim are behind bars in Broward County. Faith Traleica German, 20, had arranged a meeting with a man about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and they went for stroll...

