Content syndication gives other publishers/authors the right to republish (reuse) your content. This may happen by truncating content into snippets or entire pieces to reach a wider audience. In some cases, the content is duplicated to get more traffic, which may result in a poor user experience and dropped results. Google has to say that Google will always show what version best suits for users in every given search. However, if you still want to do it, you must know the best practices for syndicating content.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO