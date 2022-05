CHARLESTON, S.C. — The new head of the Roman Catholic Church in South Carolina will be ordained and installed during a ceremony on May 13 in Charleston. Bishop-Elect Jacques Fabre-Jeune will become the 14th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston during the 2 p.m. ceremony at Charleston Area Convention Center. The guest list of Catholic Church representatives includes a cardinal and 15 bishops from around the United States, including Most Reverend Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States; His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C.; Most Reverend John Hartmayer, Archbishop of Atlanta; Most Reverend Shelton Fabre, Archbishop of Louisville; Most Reverend Luis Rafael Zarama, Bishop of Raleigh; and Most Reverend Curtis Guillory, Bishop Emeritus of Beaumont.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO