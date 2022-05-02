Route V Closure due to Bridge Replacement Carroll County

St. Joseph, Mo – The northbound lanes of I-35 just south of Bethany are reopen after a crash within a work zone. According to MoDOT the closure and crash were near the 90 mile marker approximately 2 miles south of US Rt. 136. Though northbound lanes are open to the public, southbound lanes will remain closed until around 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, May 6. In the meantime drivers will be detoured around the closure at exit 93 on spur 69, US Routes 169 and 136, and Route 13.

HARRISON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO