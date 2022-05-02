Route V Closure due to Bridge Replacement Carroll County

St. Joseph, Mo – The northbound lanes of I-35 just south of Bethany are reopen after a crash within a work zone. According to MoDOT the closure and crash were near the 90 mile marker approximately 2 miles south of US Rt. 136. Though northbound lanes are open to the public, southbound lanes will remain closed until around 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, May 6. In the meantime drivers will be detoured around the closure at exit 93 on spur 69, US Routes 169 and 136, and Route 13.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
St. Joseph, Mo – The Lewis Creek Bridge on Linn County Rt. 139 is the fourth bridge to be completed through the FARM Bridge Program. The bridge is now open approximately 1 mile north of Meadville to the public after it was closed for replacement in February. The FARM Program is scheduled to replace 31 poor condition bridges across northern Missouri. For any more information regarding the list of bridges included in the program visit the FARM Bridge Program web page.
MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
