Members of the Geary USD 475 Board of Education emerged from an executive session Tuesday night and voted not to renew the administrative employment contract of former Junction City High School Principal Merrier Tartt for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board adopted a resolution pertaining to the non-renewal on a 7-0 vote. Tart must be given written notice of the action on or before May 20th.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO