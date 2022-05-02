ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Legal analyst believes Atlanta 'Pedal Pub' crash could set a local and national precedent

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Atlanta Police have charged the driver of a pedal pub with DUI, and the company is facing a business permit violation after the Saturday evening crash hurting 15 people, two of them critically, and another three seriously. A pedal pub is a vehicle resembling a large...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Atlanta woman finds gun in rental car

ATLANTA — A gun was the last thing Marianna MacLeod expected to find in the glove box of her rental car. And yet, after a weekend trip to Tennessee, the surprise discovery was made Sunday. MacLeod immediately called the rental company but said she spent hours trying to reach...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Midtown Atlanta#Alcoholic Beverages#Pedal Pub#Dui
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Drinks
ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

5 years after he was shot by police, City of Atlanta settles case for nearly $1M

ATLANTA — Five years after a man was shot by Atlanta Police, the city voted to settle the case for nearly $1 million. At the time of the February 2017 shooting, Noel Hall said an Atlanta police officer was "absolutely unjustified" in shooting him in front of his family. A statement from his attorneys at The Cochran Firm said the Atlanta City Council voted to approve a $990,000 settlement in the case on Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Direct cash payment program opens in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

Applications are now open for the Old Fourth Ward’s new “guaranteed income” program. It’s intended for Black women affected by COVID-19 and living close to the poverty line. More than 200 Atlanta applicants will be randomly selected to receive two years of payments of around $850...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy